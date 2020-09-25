Taiwan considers creating safe bubble economy with Palau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) revealed Thursday (Sept. 24) that Taiwan is in the process of considering setting up a safe bubble economy with Palau, which will entail direct flights and selective border openings between the two countries.

In response to Palau President Thomas Remengesau Jr.'s address during the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (Sept. 23), MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed that there have been talks about creating the world's first safe bubble economy between Taiwan and the Pacific island country. She said the Palau government has expressed a desire to maintain economic exchanges with Taiwan as well as cooperation in other areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ou said discussions have covered topics such as the potential arrangement of regular direct flights between the two nations and limited border openings for students and business travelers. She said the Taiwanese government is seriously considering the proposal but that it will prioritize the safety of its citizens.

Ou pointed out that the proposal demonstrates the strong relations between Taiwan and Palau and the faith the two nations have for each other. She also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Taiwanese for Remengesau's support of the country at the 75th UN General Assembly, emphasizing that Taiwan will continue to cherish the valuable friendship, reported Liberty Times.