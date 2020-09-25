AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

The veterinarian and environmentalist Grecia Marquis cares for a spectacled owl who fell from a tree a month ago dehydrated and underweight, in Caraca... The veterinarian and environmentalist Grecia Marquis cares for a spectacled owl who fell from a tree a month ago dehydrated and underweight, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Marquis, founder of the Feathers and Tails in Freedom foundation, said that given the large number of calls from people reporting cases of injured animals, she decided to reopen her center in May, after closing it between March and April due to the quarantine imposed to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)