AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/09/25 12:01
People wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a street while others play chess on a sidewalk in Havana, Cuba,...
Relatives of Tranquilino Ruiz Cabrera, who worked as a taxi driver and who died from COVID-19 related complications, mourn during his burial at Asunci...
A sanitation technician, disinfects tents set up on Mexico City's Juarez Avenue to demand the resignation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obr...
An intensive care unit nurse, reflected in a window, looks in on a COVID-19 patient, at the El Cruce Dr. Nestor Carlos Kirchner Hospital, on the outsk...
A woman wearing a mask due to COVID-19 sells kites on the seaside walk in the Chorrillos area of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Sept. 19 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrig...
Health workers wheel out a group of about 80 COVID patients who have been discharged and are being released from the former Athletes Village built for...
Reflected in the rearview mirror, Leo Camejo sits with his partner Ada Mendoza and their newborn baby daughter Peyton as a friend drives them home aft...
Wesley of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Jhohan Romana of Paraguay's Guarani battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Asuncion, ...
Elizabeth Alvarado, 53, cries over the cardboard coffin containing the corpse of her husband Victor Arguelles, who died from COVID-19 complications, b...
A woman holding a Colombian flag stands next to a police officer in riot gear during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Unions and...
The veterinarian and environmentalist Grecia Marquis cares for a spectacled owl who fell from a tree a month ago dehydrated and underweight, in Caraca...

SEPT. 18-24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.

