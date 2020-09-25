AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

People wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a street while others play chess on a sidewalk in Havana, Cuba,...
People wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a street while others play chess on a sidewalk in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Trump administration tightened sanctions against Cuba Wednesday, prohibiting travelers from bringing rum and cigars into the U.S. and issuing an expanded list of hotels and tourist venues that Americans can no longer book for stays on the island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Relatives of Tranquilino Ruiz Cabrera, who worked as a taxi driver and who died from COVID-19 related complications, mourn during his burial at Asunci...
Relatives of Tranquilino Ruiz Cabrera, who worked as a taxi driver and who died from COVID-19 related complications, mourn during his burial at Asuncions's Recoleta Cemetery, in Paraguay, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A sanitation technician, disinfects tents set up on Mexico City's Juarez Avenue to demand the resignation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obr...
A sanitation technician, disinfects tents set up on Mexico City's Juarez Avenue to demand the resignation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commonly known by his initials AMLO, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The protesters organized by the National Front against AMLO or National Front Against AMLO are camping on the street, completely blocking the Avenue. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte)
An intensive care unit nurse, reflected in a window, looks in on a COVID-19 patient, at the El Cruce Dr. Nestor Carlos Kirchner Hospital, on the outsk...
An intensive care unit nurse, reflected in a window, looks in on a COVID-19 patient, at the El Cruce Dr. Nestor Carlos Kirchner Hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Healthcare workers in Argentina warn that they are being pushed beyond their limits as they care for a growing number of new coronavirus patients with limited human resources as isolation measures are relaxed. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A woman wearing a mask due to COVID-19 sells kites on the seaside walk in the Chorrillos area of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Sept. 19 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrig...
A woman wearing a mask due to COVID-19 sells kites on the seaside walk in the Chorrillos area of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Sept. 19 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Health workers wheel out a group of about 80 COVID patients who have been discharged and are being released from the former Athletes Village built for...
Health workers wheel out a group of about 80 COVID patients who have been discharged and are being released from the former Athletes Village built for Lima's Panamerican Games, which is used as a temporary hospital treating hundreds of COVID-19 patients in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Reflected in the rearview mirror, Leo Camejo sits with his partner Ada Mendoza and their newborn baby daughter Peyton as a friend drives them home aft...
Reflected in the rearview mirror, Leo Camejo sits with his partner Ada Mendoza and their newborn baby daughter Peyton as a friend drives them home after being discharged from the hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The young couple met three years ago thanks to their love of soccer, as fans of the Caracas F.C. team. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Wesley of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Jhohan Romana of Paraguay's Guarani battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Asuncion, ...
Wesley of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Jhohan Romana of Paraguay's Guarani battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, Pool)
Elizabeth Alvarado, 53, cries over the cardboard coffin containing the corpse of her husband Victor Arguelles, who died from COVID-19 complications, b...
Elizabeth Alvarado, 53, cries over the cardboard coffin containing the corpse of her husband Victor Arguelles, who died from COVID-19 complications, before his cremation at El Angel cemetery in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A woman holding a Colombian flag stands next to a police officer in riot gear during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Unions and...
A woman holding a Colombian flag stands next to a police officer in riot gear during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Unions and student groups called for demonstrations to protest against police brutality, civil insecurity and the national crisis generated by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
The veterinarian and environmentalist Grecia Marquis cares for a spectacled owl who fell from a tree a month ago dehydrated and underweight, in Caraca...
The veterinarian and environmentalist Grecia Marquis cares for a spectacled owl who fell from a tree a month ago dehydrated and underweight, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Marquis, founder of the Feathers and Tails in Freedom foundation, said that given the large number of calls from people reporting cases of injured animals, she decided to reopen her center in May, after closing it between March and April due to the quarantine imposed to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
SEPT. 18-24, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.
