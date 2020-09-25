  1. Home
Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

By WARREN MAYES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/25 12:20
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against t...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against t...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina singles for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thurs...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim smiles as he walks off the field after getting Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun to fly out ending the...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) laughs as he talks with Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a pause in the action in th...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) walks out to the mound to talk with starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim during the fifth inning of a basebal...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson during t...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Thursday night.

Rookie Dylan Carlson homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Cardinals (28-26) kept their slim lead over Cincinnati (29-28) for second place in the NL Central.

Milwaukee (27-29) missed a chance to move up in the wild-card standings. The Brewers and Cardinals play four more times this weekend, including a doubleheader Friday.

St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0) went five innings to pick up the win. He allowed five hits and just one run in his seventh career start. Andrew Miller got the final two outs — both on strikeouts — to record his fourth save.

Corbin Burnes (4-1), who began the day with a 1.77 ERA, left the game with lower back discomfort in the fourth inning. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

