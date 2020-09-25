Chinese aircraft enters Taiwan's ADIZ for 7th time in 8 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Sept. 24), marking the seventh time the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has done so since Sept. 16.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Thursday night that a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane had entered the nation's ADIZ off the southwestern coast earlier that day. The Taiwanese Air Force responded by broadcasting radio warnings, sending fighter planes, and tracking the Chinese aircraft with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

China’s recent string of incursions began last Wednesday (Sept. 16) when it sent PLAAF Y-8 planes on two sorties in the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Just two days later, 18 Chinese aircraft entered the zone, with 12 crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait

On Sept. 19, 19 PLAAF warplanes crossed into Taiwan’s ADIZ from the northwest and southwest. On Monday (Sept. 21), China sent two Y-8s into the ADIZ off Taiwan's southwest coast.

Two more Y-8 aircraft also flew into the southwestern corner of the nation's ADIZ on Tuesday. This was followed by yet another two Y-8 anti-submarine planes flying sorties into the zone on Wednesday.