AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/09/25 06:19
Nina Bahinskaya, 73, poses for a portrait holding an old Belarusian national flag at an entrance of her apartment building in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins and takes the overall leader's yellow jersey as he crosses the finish line of stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling rac...
Flying Officer James Buckingham salutes The Battle of Britain memorial window inside Westminster Abbey, the stained glass window by Hugh Easton that c...
Customers have breakfast inside a bar in the southern neighborhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Police in the capital and its...
Yachts are pushed ashore following a storm at the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. T...
Red lights shine on the European Central Bank while the city's skyline is reflected in a golden architectural feature on top of a hotel in Frankfurt, ...
A man wears a face mask in Leicester Square, as people walk past, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that ...
A woman reacts in front of police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko has assumed his six...
People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day by dancing at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide COVID-19 ...
People wear face masks as they walk through the city center in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Models wear creations as part of the Vien 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursda...

SEPT. 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

