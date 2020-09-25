AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Models wear creations as part of the Vien 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursda... Models wear creations as part of the Vien 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

People wear face masks as they walk through the city center in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) People wear face masks as they walk through the city center in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day by dancing at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide COVID-19 ... People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day by dancing at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide COVID-19 deaths is nearing the million mark, coronavirus related case numbers and deaths in South Africa hit the lowest in months. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A woman reacts in front of police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko has assumed his six... A woman reacts in front of police line during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn't announced in advance. State news agency BelTA reported that Wednesday's ceremony is taking place in the capital of Minsk, with several hundred top government official present. (AP Photo/TUT.by)

A man wears a face mask in Leicester Square, as people walk past, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that ... A man wears a face mask in Leicester Square, as people walk past, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that pubs and restaurants closing at 10pm, due to the spike of cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Red lights shine on the European Central Bank while the city's skyline is reflected in a golden architectural feature on top of a hotel in Frankfurt, ... Red lights shine on the European Central Bank while the city's skyline is reflected in a golden architectural feature on top of a hotel in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Yachts are pushed ashore following a storm at the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. T... Yachts are pushed ashore following a storm at the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The powerful tropical-like storm, named Ianos, battered parts of central Greece and some of the western Ionian islands, as emergency workers rescued more than 600 people. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)

Customers have breakfast inside a bar in the southern neighborhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Police in the capital and its... Customers have breakfast inside a bar in the southern neighborhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Police in the capital and its surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of some working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to stem Europe's fastest coronavirus spread. Heightened restrictions to stem Europe's fastest coronavirus spread in some of Madrid's working-class neighborhoods brought a heated debate over the prevalence of inequality in Spain back into the spotlight Monday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Flying Officer James Buckingham salutes The Battle of Britain memorial window inside Westminster Abbey, the stained glass window by Hugh Easton that c... Flying Officer James Buckingham salutes The Battle of Britain memorial window inside Westminster Abbey, the stained glass window by Hugh Easton that contains the badges of the fighter squadrons that took part in the battle, during a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey, London, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins and takes the overall leader's yellow jersey as he crosses the finish line of stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling rac... Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins and takes the overall leader's yellow jersey as he crosses the finish line of stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

Nina Bahinskaya, 73, poses for a portrait holding an old Belarusian national flag at an entrance of her apartment building in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday... Nina Bahinskaya, 73, poses for a portrait holding an old Belarusian national flag at an entrance of her apartment building in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The 73-year-old former geologist has become one of the most recognizable faces of Belarus protests, fearlessly waving a huge opposition's red-and-white flag in front of riot police. (AP Photo)

SEPT. 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

