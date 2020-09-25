  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/25 04:22

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct
z-Cleveland 32 24 .571
Toronto 29 27 .518
Los Angeles 26 31 .456
Seattle 25 31 .446
Detroit 22 32 .407

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct
Cincinnati 29 28 .509
San Francisco 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 28 29 .491
Milwaukee 27 28 .491
New York 25 31 .446
Colorado 24 31 .436
Washington 23 33 .411

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-8), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

___