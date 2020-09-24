Bengals, Eagles look to avoid 0-3 start in Wentz vs Burrow

CINCINNATI (0-2) at PHILADELPHIA (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bengals 1-1, Eagles 0-2

SERIES RECORD - Bengals lead 9-3-1

LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Eagles 32-14, Dec. 4. 2016 at Cincinnati

LAST WEEK - Bengals lost to Browns 35-30; Eagles lost to Rams 37-19

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 28, Eagles No. 23

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (26), PASS (22)

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (7)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (23)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Bengals have won three of the last four vs. Eagles. ... Bengals are trying to avoid third 0-3 start in last four years. They dropped first 11 games last season -- a club record -- and have lost 23 of 26 overall. ... QB Joe Burrow went 37 of 61 for 316 yards, three touchdowns, no interception, one fumble at Cleveland. Twenty-nine throws came late in the fourth quarter when the Bengals trailed by two TDs. His 37 completions set an NFL rookie record and 61 attempts are second most by an NFL rookie to 63 by Carolina’s Chris Weinke in 2001. ... Cincinnati’s run defense was last in the league in 2019, allowing 149 yards per game. The Bengals have allowed 370 yards in two games. ... WR A.J. Green has 63 career TD catches, three behind Chad Johnson for Bengals record. ... RB Joe Mixon managed only 46 yards on 16 carries vs. the Browns. ... The Eagles are 0-2 for the first time since 2015. They are 25-11 at home, including playoffs, under Doug Pederson. ... QB Carson Wentz has thrown multiple picks in consecutive games for the first time in his career. ... Wentz has 579 yards passing, four TDs, no picks, 112.3 passer rating in two career home starts vs. the AFC North. ... RB Miles Sanders had 131 scrimmage yards vs. LA last week. ... DE Brandon Graham has 52 career sacks, three away from passing Hugh Douglas for fourth on club’s all-time list. ... Philly defense allowed 191 yards rushing to the Rams, fourth most under coordinator Jim Schwartz. ... Fantasy tip: Sanders could have a big day rushing against a defense that struggles to stop the run, plus he’s also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.

