Chargers' Herbert gets 2nd start vs. winless Panthers

CAROLINA (0-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chargers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Panthers 0-2; Chargers 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 5-1

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Chargers 28-16 on Dec. 11, 2016, at Carolina

LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Buccaneers 31-17; Chargers lost to Chiefs 23-20, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 29, Chargers No. 17

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (19), PASS (4).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (10).

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (18), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Panthers have won three straight vs. Chargers. ... The Panthers and Chargers made a trade of offensive linemen during the offseason with T Russell Okung going to Carolina in exchange for G Trai Turner. ... The Panthers have a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season. They have also dropped last six on the road. ... QB Teddy Bridgewater passed for a career-high 367 yards last week. He's sixth in the league with 72.4% completion rate. ... Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon will see time at running back with 2019 All-Pro Christian McCaffrey sidelined due to high ankle sprain. Davis had eight receptions for 74 yards last week. He ran for 62 yards vs. Chargers in 2018 while with Seattle. ... WR Robby Anderson is second player in franchise history with 100-yard games in first two weeks. Anderson and DJ Moore form first Panthers duo with 100 yards in same game since 2004 (Keary Colbert and Muhsin Muhammad). ... DT Kawann Short needs two sacks to pass Greg Hardy for fifth in team history. ... S Jeremy Chinn is third among NFC rookies with 14 tackles. ... This is the first of three straight games for Chargers vs. NFC South. ... Coach Anthony Lynn is 8-4 vs. NFC. ... Rookie QB Justin Herbert will get his second start after being last-minute replacement for Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest). Herbert passed for 311 yards and was the ninth QB since 1970 merger to have 300-yard game in his debut. ... RB Austin Ekeler has six games with 125-plus scrimmage yards since the start of last season, second in AFC. ... The Chargers lead NFL with 83 rushing attempts. ... RB Joshua Kelley had 113 scrimmage yards last week (64 rushing, 49 receiving). ... WR Keenan Allen (534 career receptions) needs seven catches to pass Kellen Winslow for third in team history. ... Fantasy tips: LA's Hunter Henry stands second among NFL tight ends with 156 yards.

