Titans seek 1st 3-0 start since 2008, visit winless Vikings

TENNESSEE (2-0) at MINNESOTA (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Titans by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 0-2; Vikings 0-2

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 9-4

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Titans 25-16 on Sept. 11, 2016, at Tennessee

LAST WEEK — Titans beat Jaguars 33-30; Vikings lost to Colts 28-11

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 11; Vikings No. 25

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (13), PASS (20).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (22).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (20), PASS (32).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Tennessee's only win in six matchups with Minnesota since the franchise moved from Houston in 1997 came in Nashville in 2008. ... The Vikings are 7-1 at home in the series, with the only loss coming to the Oilers at the Metrodome in 1992. They beat the Titans there in 2001, 2004 and 2012. ... The Titans are 2-0 for the first time since 2008, when they won their first 10 games. They beat the Vikings in Week 4 that year. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who led the NFL in passer rating in 2019, posted a 145.7 passer rating against the Jaguars. That was the second-highest mark of his career and seventh best in franchise history. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry, the NFL rushing leader in 2019 with 1,540 yards, ranks second in the league with 200 yards. He has a league-high 56 carries, four more than Josh Jacobs of the Raiders. ... The Vikings are 0-2 for the first time in seven seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer. They went 0-3 in 2013 on the way to a 1-7 start under head coach Leslie Frazier. ... The Vikings have been outscored 37-13 in the first half. They're last in the league in time of possession with an average of 20:10 per game. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who was fourth in the NFL in passer rating last season at a career-best 107.4, is currently last in the league with a 61.9 mark. ... Fantasy tip: Titans TE Jonnu Smith had a career-high 84 yards receiving against the Jaguars and has three TDs, tied with Tyler Higbee of the Rams for the most among NFL tight ends. The Vikings are missing four-time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr, who suffered a season-ending injury to his right pectoral muscle last week.

___

