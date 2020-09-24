Bills host Rams in showdown of high-priced cornerbacks

LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-0) at BUFFALO (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Bills by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Rams 2-0; Bills 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 7-5

LAST MEETING - Bills won at Rams 30-19 on Oct. 9, 2016

LAST WEEK - Rams beat Eagles 37-19; Bills beat Dolphins 31-28

AP PRO32 RANKING - Rams No. 7, Bills No. 5

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (9).

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (20), PASS (t17).

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (22), PASS (1).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Two of the NFL’s top-paid cornerbacks, based on an annual average salary, take the field. Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White’s four-year, $70 million extension, signed on Sept. 5, made him the highest-paid cornerback, before LA’s Jalen Ramsey inked a five-year, $105 million contract extension four days later. ... The Rams are looking to start 3-0 for their third straight season under coach Sean McVay, who is 11-2 in all September games during his four years in Los Angeles. ... Rams WR Robert Woods returns to Buffalo, where he spent his first four NFL seasons after the Bills drafted him in the second round out of USC. Few of his Bills teammates remain, but Woods will say hello to Matt Barkley, his quarterback for two years at USC. ... Tyler Higbee is coming off the first three-TD receiving game for a Rams tight end since 1988. McVay dramatically increased Higbee’s role in the offense late last season. ... Rams LB Micah Kiser was the NFC’s defensive player of the week after racking up 16 tackles in Philadelphia in his second NFL game. The Rams trusted Kiser to replace leading 2019 tackler Cory Littleton. ... Bills off to 2-0 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1991-93. They have a chance to open 3-0 in back-to-back years for only third time in team history (1964-65 and 1991-92). ... Bills lost 38 consecutive games, dating to 2011, when allowing 28 or more points before beating Dolphins. ... With 417 yards passing against Miami, QB Josh Allen became fifth player to top 400 yards in team history, and first since Drew Bledsoe had 417 yards against Oakland in 2002. ... WR Stefon Diggs tied for the NFL lead with 239 yards receiving, and has eight catches in each of the first two games. Diggs had 11 catches for 123 yards in last meeting against the Rams while with Minnesota in 2018. ... Rookie WR Gabriel Davis and undrafted rookie TE Reggie Gilliam each scored first career TDs in the win over Miami. The Bills have three rookies with TDs, including RB Zack Moss. ... Minus starting LBs Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, the Bills allowed Dolphins 328 yards passing, their most since giving up 384 in 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017. ... Fantasy tip: Higbee is in a position for another big day especially if Milano (hamstring) or Edmunds (shoulder) are unavailable for second straight week. Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki had 130 yards receiving and one TD last week.

