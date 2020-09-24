Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|z-New York
|32
|24
|.571
|Toronto
|29
|27
|.518
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|Boston
|22
|34
|.393
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|z-Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|z-Cleveland
|32
|24
|.571
|Kansas City
|23
|33
|.411
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Oakland
|34
|21
|.618
|Houston
|28
|28
|.500
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|Texas
|19
|37
|.339
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|34
|22
|.607
|Miami
|28
|28
|.500
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|New York
|25
|31
|.446
|Washington
|23
|33
|.411
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|32
|24
|.571
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|St. Louis
|27
|26
|.509
|Milwaukee
|27
|28
|.491
|Pittsburgh
|17
|39
|.304
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|17
|.696
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|San Francisco
|28
|27
|.509
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-8), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.