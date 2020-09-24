American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 z-New York 32 24 .571 Toronto 29 27 .518 Baltimore 23 33 .411 Boston 22 34 .393

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 z-Chicago 34 22 .607 z-Cleveland 32 24 .571 Kansas City 23 33 .411 Detroit 22 32 .407

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct x-Oakland 34 21 .618 Houston 28 28 .500 Los Angeles 26 31 .456 Seattle 25 31 .446 Texas 19 37 .339

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.