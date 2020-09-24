NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|46
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|52
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|38
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|53
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|67
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|22
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|37
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|68
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|51
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|54
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|36
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|59
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|47
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|43
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|64
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|57
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|51
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|78
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|47
|65
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|36
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|85
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|69
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|71
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|35
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|73
|55
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|37
___
Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.