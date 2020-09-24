  1. Home
Taiwan’s Taitung braces for tourism explosion during Mid-Autumn Festival

Hotels already at 90% capacity, likely to be at full within days

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/24 18:26
The Douliang train station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hotel bookings in Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung for the Mid-Autumn Festival have reached 90-percent of capacity and are expected to be full within days.

Tourists who arrange to visit Taitung at the last minute during the holiday will have to keep their fingers crossed that they will find a place to stay.

Bookings for accommodations in the area were halfway sold-out months ago, according to Taitung Tourism Association head Pan Kuei-lan (潘貴蘭). She added that locals from the hospitality industry had told her they were nearly at capacity and expected to be full shortly, CNA reported.

Taitung Commercial Hotel Union Chairperson Lee Shu-cha (李數奼) said that accommodation in Taitung City, Green Island, and Orchid Island is nearly sold-out and the same is true for ferry services between Taitung and Green Island for the first three days of October. She added that latecomers can only call and test their luck to see if there are cancellations.

The county is also bracing for a tourism explosion at popular attractions, including the Douliang train station and the Takeshi Kaneshiro tree on Mr. Brown Avenue in Chishang Township.

The Taitung County Police Bureau said they have been simulating possible scenarios for the holiday and holding meetings to get ready for the increased flow of foot and vehicle traffic.
Douliang train station
Takeshi Kaneshiro tree
Mr. Brown Avenue
Taitung
Mid-Autumn Festival

