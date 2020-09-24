China says it supports Hong Kong government in strengthening management of media

China's foreign ministry on Thursday (September 24) said it supports the Hong Kong government in strengthening the management of media in the territory, following a move by Hong Kong police to narrow the definition of "media representatives."

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Hong Kong new media rules exclude recognition of press passes issued by local media associations including the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association (HKPPA), while accepting journalists from 205 bodies registered with the government and international media.

News associations say the move could limit the work of and raise the risks of arrest for freelancers and student reporters, who have captured some of the most striking scenes of the pro-democracy protests that roiled the city last year, including a video of a police officer shooting a demonstrator in October.