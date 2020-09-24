Only 2% of Taiwanese polled consider themselves 'Chinese'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As hostile actions by communist China against Taiwan continue to intensify, the latest poll by Taiwan Thinktank (台灣智庫) found that only 2 percent of respondents consider themselves "Chinese," while over 80 percent support the country's participation in international organizations under the name "Taiwan."

In a press conference on Thursday (Sept. 24) promoting constitutional reform titled "Promoting the Normalization of the Country," Taiwan Thinktank Deputy Chief Executive Doong Sy-chi (董思齊) said that when survey participants were asked to state the nationality they identify with, 62.6 percent said they are "Taiwanese"; 2.0 percent said they are "Chinese"; and 32.6 percent said "both." Among those who chose "both," when asked to choose only one nationality, 86 percent said they are "Taiwanese"; 6.3 percent said "Chinese"; and 1.1 percent repeated "both."

The results of the poll also showed that 80.5 percent support Taiwan's participation in international organizations and events under the name "Taiwan," while only 12 percent were opposed. When asked what name Taiwan should use when engaging in foreign affairs, 51.2 percent answered "Taiwan"; 33.0 percent responded with "Republic of China"; 9.7 percent opted for "Chinese Taipei"; 2.0 percent favored Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and other areas; 0.1 percent chose "other"; 2.9 percent had no opinion; 0.5 percent refused to answer; and only 0.6 percent selected Taipei, China.

Doong pointed out that in the process of democratization, Taiwan has undergone three transfers of party control and held multiple democratic elections, which have gradually shaped Taiwan’s national identity. In addition, China’s recent continuous verbal threats and military provocations against Taiwan have led to a sharp drop in the proportion of those who identify with China, while developing a consensus among the people on Taiwan's status.

He then stated the results of the survey reflect that there are currently two major consensuses in Taiwanese society, including the "Taiwan Consensus" and the "Generation Consensus." For the former, Doong said that Taiwan "as the main body" has become the consensus among the people, while for the latter, those under the age of 30 have a high degree of collective consensus, compared to other age groups.

The survey was conducted by Taiwan Thinktank from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 and questioned people aged 18 and over in 22 counties and cities across the country. The stratified random sampling survey was conducted via residential telephones, with 1,074 valid samples collected.

The poll had a confidence level of 95 percent and the sampling error was within plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.