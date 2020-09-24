  1. Home
Idaho declares Taiwan Double Ten Day on Oct. 10

Taiwan donated 100,000 surgical masks to the state

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/24 17:48
Idaho Governor Brad Little  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Idaho Governor Brad Little proclaimed Taiwan’s National Day, Oct. 10, as “Taiwan Double Ten Day” in his state, reports said Thursday (Sept. 24).

In an official announcement, the government emphasized the long history of trade and cooperation between the two sides, but also remarked that Taiwan had donated 100,000 surgical masks to help combat the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “presenting strong friendship and support to the Idaho people,” the Liberty Times reported.

Friendship ties between Taiwan and Idaho date back to 1984; while after his inauguration last year, Little chose Taiwan as the destination for his first overseas trip.

The Taiwanese office in Seattle, which covers Idaho, thanked the Republican governor and said it would continue to develop economic, cultural, educational, and other links with the western state.
Double Ten
Double Ten National Day
Idaho
Brad Little

