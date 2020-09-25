  1. Home
Google Taiwan to host digital education courses for teachers

By  Central News Agency
2020/09/25 10:34
(Pixabay photo)

Google Taiwan announced Thursday (Sept. 24) that it will host a series of courses, both in person and online, over the next few months aimed at helping teachers learn how to use digital education services provided by the company.

The in-person courses will take place at schools in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Yilan County, Taichung, Changhua County and Kaohsiung, and Google Taiwan expects that close to 3,000 teachers will attend them, the company said in a statement.

The courses will guide teachers on how to use Google's G Suite and Google Classrooms services to organize teaching resources, plan classroom activities and collect and grade homework, the statement said.

For those who cannot attend the courses in person, Google Taiwan will also host courses online that will cover similar material, according to the Google Taiwan website.

The online courses will be held 8 p.m.-9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 6 to Nov. 12, the website says.
