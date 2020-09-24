HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 September 2020 - Committed to fostering sustainable development and making Hong Kong a more liveable city, Chinachem Group (the Group) has introduced Enertainer, a battery storage system, to improve the environment of its construction sites and surrounding areas. The Group is the first real estate developer in Hong Kong to make use of the Enertainer system which replaces traditional diesel generators, thereby enabling developers to promote the use of clean energy on construction sites and fully implement the concept of green building.









Donald Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group (Left) and Brandon Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy. (Right)

Chinachem Group first to introduce "Enertainer" to promote clean energy use on construction sites.





Enertainer is the first purpose-built construction energy storage system in the world. It has been developed by Ampd Energy, an incubatee of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). Compared with diesel generators, Enertainer is smaller in size, nearly silent, will not emit dark smoke from burning diesel, and can reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% or up to 200 tonnes per year. It can effectively lessen the air pollution -- the equivalent to removing 200 to 400 passenger cars from the road, noise and fire risk caused by diesel generators on construction sites.





Donald Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group said, "Chinachem Group attaches great importance to ​​sustainable development and is dedicated to incorporating the concept of sustainable development into its core businesses, creating positive value for people, the community and the environment as it shapes the city. As the first real estate developer in Hong Kong to introduce Enertainer, we hope to promote clean energy and the sustainable development of Hong Kong, while also supporting start-ups in their innovation and technology development. Enertainer has been applied first on the Anderson Road project site and will be extended to our other development projects."





Brandon Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy said, "When we learnt of Chinachem's Triple Bottom Line of people, prosperity and profit, we knew we had a natural partner. Ampd is driven entirely by our vision of an emission free future for construction and to do this at scale, we know we need to make products that are better in every way and that deliver tangible results for our customers. We are very excited to be working with Chinachem, as the first developer in Hong Kong to adopt this technology and look forward to continue contributing toward Chinachem's Triple Bottom Line on future projects."





Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group is a leading property developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back to the 1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial properties, and own and manage hotels.





We uphold integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our operations and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to our communities.





We are forward thinking in embracing new ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as we forge ahead into our next century of success.





Ampd Energy

Ampd Energy is driven by the vision of an emission-free future for construction. Ampd's Enertainer is the first purpose-built construction energy storage system in the world, and is the first in a line of technologies that will deliver on our vision. Currently being deployed across a number of high-profile projects in Hong Kong, the Enertainer enables the complete electrification of urban development and is dramatically cleaner, quieter, safer and more efficient than traditional generators.