Taiwan number one on Agoda 2020 travel wish list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is number one among the top 10 most-searched destinations in the second half of 2020, according to Agoda, an online travel agency and metasearch engine for hotels, vacation rentals, and flights.

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), Agoda announced that Taiwan is the most popular of the website's top 10 most-searched destinations for travel until the end of the year. Taiwan took the top spot for "travel escape searches" among all different traveler groups for June 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.

Last year's winner, Thailand, had to settle for second place, followed by Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, the U.S., Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Due to the fact that many countries across the Asia-Pacific have been hammered by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), few countries are open to international travel.



Jiaoxi Hot Springs in Yilan County. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

Having taken decisive measures early on to control the outbreak, Taiwan has not reported a local confirmed case of the coronavirus in over five months. Due to its well-documented success in fighting off the virus, Taiwan is now receiving the lion's share of the searches by both Agoda's domestic and international travelers.

In addition, cities and counties in Taiwan are currently dominating the list of top 10 destinations, including Hualien (No. 1); Yilan (No. 2); Taipei (No. 3); Kenting (No. 4); Taitung (No. 6); Nantou (No. 8); and Taichung (No. 10). This marks a major departure from 2019, when there was a much more diverse mix of destinations across Asia, with Bangkok and Tokyo falling to seventh and ninth this year, respectively.

Hualien, known for its long stretches of beach and scenic hiking spots took the prize as the most popular destination for all traveler categories, with the exception of solo travelers, who still prefer Tokyo. Yilan, which is popular for its hot and cold springs, natural scenery, and surfing, was the second-most popular location for group and family travelers.



Taipei 101 fireworks display in Taipei City. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

Family travelers are also drawn to Taitung and Nantou for their natural scenery, with attractions such as Sun Moon Lake. The most popular destinations in Taiwan for couples and families alike are Hualien, Taipei, and Yilan.

For group travelers, the Taiwanese spots are Hualian, Yilan, Nantou, Taitung, and Kenting. As for solo travelers, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Taipei remain in the top three, while Hualien has made its debut this year at seventh.

Overall, the top-ten most searched destinations in Taiwan the second half of the year by all categories, with other countries excluded, are as follows: Hualien (No. 1); Yilan (No. 2); Kenting (No. 3); Taitung (No. 4); Nantou (No. 5); Taipei (No. 6); Taichung (No. 7); Tainan (No. 8); Kaohsiung (No. 9); and Chiayi (No. 10).



Eluanbi Lighthouse in Kenting. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau)



Orchid Island in Taitung County. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)



Sun Mool Lake in Nantou County. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)



Wulin Farm in Taichung City. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)



(agoda.com illustration)