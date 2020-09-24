  1. Home
Taiwan's migrant worker population drops below 700,000 due to border control measures

Number of migrant workers in Taiwan plateaued in late February of this year at 719,487

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/24 16:32
(Lennon Ying-Dah Wong photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of migrant workers in Taiwan dropped below 700,000 at the end of August due to border control measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Ministry of Labor (MOL) statistics.

The data indicates that the number of migrant workers in Taiwan crossed 600,000 in June of 2016 and kept surging, hitting 700,000 in late September of 2018 and plateauing in late February of this year at 719,487, according to CNA. The number then began to drop continually due to border control measures, reaching 699,154 in late August.

MOL official Hsueh Chien-chung (薛鑑忠) said on Thursday (Sept. 24) that daily arrivals of migrant workers averaged 624 last year, but average arrivals in August and September of this year were roughly 160.

He elaborated that workers from Vietnam and Thailand accounted for the most arrivals in the two-month period, with more than 7,000 workers from Vietnam leading the pack, followed by Thailand with 1,285, the Philippines with 220, and Indonesia with 150. Most of the new arrivals were working in the manufacturing industry, Hsueh added.
