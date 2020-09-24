Queen of Mandopop A-Mei to hold free concert in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pop star A-Mei (Kulilay Amit, 張惠妹) announced Thursday (Sept. 24) plans to hold a New Year countdown concert in Taitung in a surprising move that has sent many fans over the moon.

The announcement was made on her social media and confirmed by her manager Isaac Chen (陳鎮川). The event will be held for free admission in the eastern county of Taiwan where A-Mei was born.

The year-end concert is touted as a showcase that will present the essence of the past 300 concerts in the four world tours held between 2007 and 2017. Details of the show will be revealed at a later date, wrote Marie Claire.

Having disappeared from pubic view for most of the past year to make time for her family, the 48-year-old artist of indigenous Puyuma descent said she would be galvanized by featuring in a comeback concert in her hometown, according to CNA.

The last time the Golden Melody award-winner took the stage in Taitung was in 2014 during the Chishang Autumn Rice Harvest Arts Festival. Celebrated for sunrise views over the Pacific Ocean, Taitung is a gateway to the tourist attractions of Green Island and Orchid Island off the southeastern coast of Taiwan.