Free memorial concert for Alien Huang slated for Oct. 6 in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A free memorial concert for Taiwanese entertainer Alien Huang (黃鴻升), who died suddenly at the age of 36 last week from aortic dissection, will be held in Taipei on Oct. 6.

On the morning of Sept. 16, the late singer, actor, TV host, illustrator, and fashion designer, also known as Xiao Gui (小鬼, Little Ghost), was found dead in his apartment by his 59-year-old father. An autopsy that was carried out at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and forensic pathologists found he had suffered a vascular blockage caused by aortic dissection.

A three-day memorial service was held for Huang at Longyan Hall from Saturday to Monday (Sept. 19 to 21) in Taipei, where close friends, family, and fellow entertainers paid their last respects. Notable attendees included his self-confessed girlfriend Wu Han Qun (吳函峮), ex-girlfriend Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), friends and fellow entertainers KID (林柏昇), Show Lo (羅志祥), and Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), as well as singers and bands Cyndi Wang (王心凌), Nine One One (玖壹壹), BCW, Cocky Boyz (臭屁嬰仔), and Cao Tun Jian Zai (草屯囝仔).

On the last day of the memorial on Monday, Huang's agent Dino bowed to the media three times to express his thanks and then announced to those in attendance that Rock Records (滾石唱片) will host a memorial concert in his honor at Legacy Taipei music exhibition space in the Huashan 1914 Creative Park on Oct. 6, reported FTV. On Wednesday (Sept. 23), Rock Records on its Facebook page revealed that the concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be co-hosted by Jacky Wu and KID.

During the event, Huang's friends will deliver remarks, sing songs, and play videos to show the many sides of his life. The event will also be streamed live to enable fans from around the world to watch.

As to whether admission would be charged for the event, Rock Records wrote "There are no tickets for this concert, fans please do not get lured by those trying to sell tickets online so as to avoid falling victim to fraud."