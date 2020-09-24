A's beat Dodgers 6-4 on Laureano's 9th-inning homer

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano swings for a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on... Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano swings for a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ramon Laureano broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Wednesday night in a matchup of West division champions.

Laureano also had an RBI single in the seventh and made a diving catch in center field.

Edwin Rios, who replaced Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the sixth, homered in his first at-bat in the eighth, tying it 4-all. It was the first run given up in 19 appearances this season by Jake Diekman (1-0), who had a 22-inning scoreless streak that dated to last Sept. 16.

Stephen Piscotty singled in the ninth off Blake Treinen (3-3). With two outs, Laureano homered to the lower left-field seats, clocking a cardboard cutout in the face for a 6-4 lead.

Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The A's took a 3-0 lead in the first off Joe Kelly, who came out of the bullpen to start and promptly gave up consecutive doubles to Tommy La Stella and Robbie Grossman and walked Marcus Semien — the first three batters he faced.

Grossman's RBI double to deep left-center scored Oakland's first run. Mark Canha's sacrifice fly brought home Grossman on center fielder Cody Bellinger's throwing error that also allowed Semien to score.

The Dodgers closed to 3-2 on Max Muncy’s two-run drive in the third, giving him homers in back-to-back games.

Laureano’s RBI single extended Oakland’s lead to 4-2 in the seventh. His diving catch in center field robbed Mookie Betts to end the Dodgers’ half of the inning. Betts was hitless in four at-bats, snapping his nine-game hitting streak.

The Dodgers cut their deficit to 4-3 on Bellinger’s 12th homer, a shot to right field leading off the seventh that chased Manaea.

Julio Urías made his first relief appearance of the season, entering in the third inning. Not starting seemed to work for the left-hander, who has struggled in the first inning of games. He gave up one run and two hits in six innings, struck out five and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: INF-OF Chad Pinder (strained right hamstring) hasn't hit on the field yet and although he feels good, manager Bob Melvin said he can't guarantee Pinder will play when the team returns home.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (6-2, 4.67 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday. He has a 0.90 ERA and opponents batting average of .145 over the first two innings of a game, and a 6.88 ERA and .340 opponents average from the third inning on.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.86) starts in a postseason test after being activated off the injured list. A blister on his right index finger has necessitated two trips to the IL and limited him to just 7 2/3 innings in the last month.

