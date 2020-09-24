SKRT brings peer-to-peer scooter sharing to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When it comes to getting from point A to point B, there is definitely no shortage of transportation options in Taiwan, but one of the quickest ways is still the ubiquitous scooter.

Taiwan has over 14 million mopeds nationwide, according to statistics from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC). And what do you get when you combine those scooters with the sharing economy? Say hello to SKRT.

SKRT, which stands for Sharing Keys Revolutionizes Transportation, is a peer-to-peer scooter sharing platform, or as co-founder Elliot Arroyo told Taiwan News, “It’s the sound of traction.” As a fan of the sharing economy, Arroyo was attracted to the idea of “taking an idle asset and monetizing it” without having to build something new.

Seeing scooters everywhere throughout the country then gave him the idea to put them on a sharing platform to give people the opportunity to make some extra money. Arroyo then teamed up with a software developer to develop the SKRT platform, which went online at the beginning of March this year.

To book a rental, users first visit the SKRT website and set up an account using their Facebook, Google, or email. Riders can then start browsing for scooters based on location and travel dates.Next, riders take a photo of their driver’s license and ID and send it to SKRT for verification, which usually takes less than 24 hours. After verification, users pay by credit card and the scooter is reserved.

To pick up the scooter, riders coordinate a time and location to meet the owner, or receive an unlock code for the moped 15 minutes before the rental begins in addition to the GPS location of the vehicle. There is no mileage limit, but scooters have to be returned with a full tank of gas. After the rental period is over, riders just have to drop off the vehicle within 500 meters of the designated drop off location.

Vehicles for rent on SKRT website

For owners looking to put their vehicles on the SKRT platform, they first have to register using Facebook, Google, or email. The next step involves sending SKRT four photos: vehicle registration, proof of insurance, license plate, and a nice shot of the ride.

SKRT pays out twice a month and takes a 30 percent commission for one scooter. The more vehicles that owners put on the platform, the more the commission rate goes down.

Currently, most of their scooters are located in Taipei and Hualien, but the plan is to become a one-stop shop for rentals throughout Taiwan.