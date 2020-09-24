7-Eleven launches four HAPPINESS IS…Snoopy Concept Stores in Hong Kong and Macau: Creating fun and happy moments with our customers

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 September 2020 - 7-Eleven has always been known for running attractive redemption programmes that offer appealing collectibles. However, the team decided to do things differently this time round -- they wanted to shift the programme from simply being a way to reward loyalty into a platform to increase brand equity and authentically engage the customer in a fun and exciting way.





So, 7-Eleven launched a total of four Snoopy concept stores in Hong Kong and Macau to not only showcase and generate awareness of the programme itself, but also create an exciting destination for Snoopy fans to visit and enjoy.

To coincide with Snoopy's 70th birthday, 7-Eleven chose to collaborate with PEANUTS, the iconic cartoon strip featuring Snoopy and his friends. "HAPPINESS IS...." was selected as the overarching platform for the campaign; a famous catchphrase from the PEANUTS cartoons that encourages us to appreciate the little things in life.

In their latest redemption programme, 7-Eleven partnered up with PEANUTS and Japanese lifestyle fashion brand niko and... in their first ever crossover collection in Hong Kong to launch a series of eight colourful, stylish eco bags featuring Snoopy and the gang. To accompany the launch and promote the programme in an exciting and engaging way, 7-Eleven developed the innovative idea of the Snoopy concept store.

The rationale behind the Snoopy concept stores was to bring the redemption programme to life and create an opportunity for customers to truly experience the wonderful world of Snoopy and his friends within selected 7-Eleven stores.









Store 1: Happiness is... Friends and Togetherness.







Store 2: Happiness is... Sharing.







Store 3: Happiness is... More Hellos.







Store 4: Happiness is... A Day Out.







Four locations were chosen to undergo the transformation; a hub of three stores in the high traffic district of Mongkok to create a "Snoopy Town" for added impact and one store in Macau. Each store is decorated individually in a special theme to represent a particular concept under the umbrella of the HAPPINESS IS... platform -- Friendship and Togetherness, Sharing, More Hellos and A Day Out. The different fit outs not only flesh out the HAPPINESS IS...concept but also give customers a compelling reason to visit each and every concept store to create and share even more happy moments.





To create a true 360-degree customer experience, stores were decorated from top to bottom. Special Snoopy touches have been added throughout including the shopfront, category signage, chiller and freezer doors, walls and, in some stores, even the ceiling! The finished stores look as though they have just leapt off the pages of a PEANUTS comic; shelving has been transformed to look like Snoopy's iconic red doghouse and a custom-made gondola end display installed featuring a jumbo Snoopy figure driving a bright yellow school bus.

Team members at the Snoopy concept stores can also join in on the fun. An exclusive Snoopy x 7-Eleven T- shirt featuring the iconic Charlie Brown chevron stripe has been designed for them to wear within the stores.

The eye-catching displays and appealing artwork put smiles on customers' faces and also give them many opportunities to take "Instaworthy" images to share on social media with their friends and family. The authentic user generated content is invaluable in creating buzz for the stores and far-reaching exposure of the campaign.

One of the team's primary objectives was to strengthen the brand association between 7-Eleven and the PEANUTS franchise in a fun and engaging way. Visitors to the concept stores can see Snoopy and his friends enjoy a range of 7-Eleven SIGNATURE products including Slurpees, Sundae and 7Café coffee and Hot Shot. And if you look carefully, Snoopy can even be spotted wearing a 7-Eleven uniform himself!

After experiencing the store, take Snoopy and the gang home with you in the form of exclusive PEANUTS merchandise! Snoopy's influence is not just noticeable in the store decoration but also in the product range of these special stores. One store contains a dedicated Snoopy corner where customers can purchase exclusive PEANUTS-themed merchandise including pet products, lunchboxes, cutlery sets and other accessories. Yet another chance to bring a little bit of Snoopy happiness home with them.

The Snoopy concept stores are a successful example of building on an already popular market promotion to give customers a fun and exciting store experience. The introduction of the concept stores elevates the redemption programme to another level, turning it into a platform to authentically connect with customers and reshape how they think and feel about 7-Eleven as a brand.

Concept Store Address

Store 1 : Shop 16, G/F., 60-104 Soy Street, Concord Bldg., Kowloon, Hong Kong

Store 2: Shop 7C & 7D on G/F., No.7-9 Fa Yuen Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Store 3: Shop 1, G/F (Including the Cockloft therein), Hung Tat Building, No. 55 Dundas Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Store 4: Na Taipa, Rua Do Regedor No 191, Chun Fok Village - 1 Fase Res-Do-Chao AB., Macau

