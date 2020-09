Twins assume first in AL Central with 7-6 win against Tigers

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers' pitcher Casey Mize in the fifth inning of a base... Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers' pitcher Casey Mize in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes beats the tag attempt by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco to steal second base during the first inning of a baseba... Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes beats the tag attempt by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco to steal second base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, is greeted by Ryan Jeffers after Polanco scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey... Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, is greeted by Ryan Jeffers after Polanco scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda during the sixth inning of a baseball ga... Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapo... Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, left, and Jake Cave celebrate Cave's two-run home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during the fourth inning o... Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, left, and Jake Cave celebrate Cave's two-run home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneap... Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda finished off his regular season with another strong start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Wednesday night to take over sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since late August.

Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer for Minnesota (35-22), which has won four straight. The Twins moved a half-game ahead of the second-place White Sox (34-22).

Maeda (6-1) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.

After an infield hit to the first batter of the game, Maeda (6-1) retired 15 of his next 16 batters and didn’t allow a hit during that stretch. He gave up a three-run homer to Miguel Cabrera in the sixth.

Cabrera hit another three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Sergio Romo, his ninth home run this season. Romo retired Jeimer Candelario on a groundout for his fifth save in six chances.

Tigers rookie Casey Mize (0-3) gave up six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Mize, the first-overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, finished his rookie season with a 6.99 ERA in seven starts.

Cave hit a two-run homer in the fourth and an opposite-field solo shot to left leading off the sixth, giving him four homers this season.

MIGGY

Cabrera’ has 486 home runs, seven shy of Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th. He became the fourth player to reach 1,200 RBIs with Detroit. Cabrera also scored his 1,455th run, surpassing Bobby Abreu for most among Venezuelan-born players.

LOOKING AHEAD

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said the starting pitchers for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday would likely be his rotation for the first round of the playoffs. Maeda is lined up to start the first game next week, followed by José Berríos and Michael Pineda.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: DH Nelson Cruz missed his fourth straight game with right knee soreness. Cruz ran before the game to test his readiness and Baldelli said he was available to pinch-hit, if needed. Baldelli said Cruz wouldn’t be back in the lineup until he’s 100 percent.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (0-2, 8.17 ERA) will start the first game in Kansas City on Thursday as Detroit has a four-game series to end the season. Fulmer has started nine games in his comeback from elbow surgery but hasn’t pitched more than three innings or 65 pitches. LHP Kris Bubic (1-6, 3.97) is scheduled to start for the Royals.

Twins: Berríos (5-3, 3.72) will start Friday against Cincinnati. He owns a 2.05 ERA in four September starts.

