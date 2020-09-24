Military aircraft that flew over Taipei rehearsing for National Day performances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of the Taipei metropolitan area might have been startled by the sound of military aircraft early on Thursday (Sept. 24), with some wondering if there was a real danger in light of China's increasing military intimidation, but the authorities quickly announced it had just been a rehearsal for Taiwan's National Day performances.
Thursday morning, Taiwanese netizens had a lively discussion about the deep, prolonged roar of the military aircraft that had swept across Taipei's skies. Some thought that there had been military exercises in response to the Chinese warplanes that have repeatedly violated Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent days.
There were even rumors that the Chinese military had attempted to invade the country. However, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) quickly shot down the speculation, saying that the aircraft had carried out rehearsals for the National Day performances scheduled for Oct. 10.
The military will perform aerial shows on the upcoming National Day, according to the ministry. It added that military warplanes and helicopters would continue rehearsing at low altitudes over the capital in the weeks leading up to the holiday.
The MND also stressed that it would defend the country if necessary and that people need not worry. According to the Military News Agency, a CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, a UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter, and a number of fighter jets including F-16Vs had taken part in the rehearsals early Thursday morning.
The military usually rehearses for National Day every September. But with the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force relentlessly flexing its muscles near Taiwan in recent weeks, it is understandable that the ruckus caused many Taipei residents to be a bit uneasy.
今天早上，台北市區的鬧鐘有點不一樣，這是戰機飛行的聲音。 戰機飛行是為了今年國慶的預演，請大家安心。陸軍的CH-47直升機，以及空軍的UH-60M直升機、F-16V戰鬥機和雷虎特技小組，先後飛越總統府上空。 除了參與預演的單位外...Posted by 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, 23 September 2020
最近台北的天空有點喧囂？！大家麥緊張(๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧ 網路流傳台北上空戰機聲四起，是不是中共打過來了呢？ 這是假訊息啦！大家請放心，捍衛台海安全，有國軍就安心！ 近期國軍的戰機、直升機將會持續飛越台北市上空，這是配合今年國慶活動的預演。 國慶日當天，國軍將有精彩的空中表演科目，敬請期待！讓我們一起為教官們加油！Posted by 國防部發言人 on Wednesday, 23 September 2020