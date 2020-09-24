Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh to miss rest of IPL season

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, India's Virat Kohli runs a single while batting during play on day two of the second cricket test between Ne... FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, India's Virat Kohli runs a single while batting during play on day two of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Indian Premier League, the lucrative Twenty20 cricket competition that has been delayed several months and is now set to be played away from home in the United Arab Emirates because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins this weekend with no spectators allowed to start with, and restrictions on crowds right until the end.(AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Allrounder Mitch Marsh could be in doubt for the early part of Australia’s home summer season after being ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League season with an ankle injury.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Hyderabad Sunrisers’ match with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Dubai and could not finish bowling his first over. Marsh came out to bat later in the match, but was out first ball and had to be helped off the field. The Royal Challengers won by 10 runs.

Australian media said Thursday that Hyderabad team officials confirmed that Marsh has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.

Australia will play four tests and three one-day internationals against India beginning in November.

Marsh had just rediscovered his fitness and form over the past year to work his way back into Australia’s Test, ODI and T20 squads.

