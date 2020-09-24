New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 1

New York Red Bulls 1 3 — 4 Miami 1 0 — 1

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Egbo, 1 (penalty kick), 14th minute; 2, Miami, Agudelo, 2 (Pellegrini), 39th.

Second half_3, New York Red Bulls, White, 1 (Fernandez), 49th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Mines, 1 (Duncan), 85th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Royer, 3 (Casseres Jr), 90th+1.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 62nd; Pizarro, Miami, 64th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jose Da Silva, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Jonathan Bilinski.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Mandela Egbo, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Omir Fernandez (Ben Mines, 56th), Jared Stroud, Florian Valot (Daniel Royer, 75th), Dru Yearwood (Cristian Casseres Jr, 56th); Mathias Jorgensen (Tom Barlow, 74th), Brian White (Kyle Duncan, 79th).

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis (Jay Chapman, 65th), Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Robbie Robinson, 57th), Brek Shea, Victor Ulloa (Rodolfo Pizarro, 58th); Juan Agudelo.