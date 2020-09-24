Northeasterly winds set to bring rain to Taiwan

Northeasterly winds are expected to strengthen Thursday, bringing rain and slightly lower temperatures to northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Wednesday.

Due to the stronger winds, Taiwan's northern and northeastern regions can expect brief showers, while areas in the east may experience afternoon thunderstorms, the CWB said.

Temperatures in those parts of the country will drop slightly to nighttime lows of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, the CWB said.

In central and southern Taiwan, cloudy to sunny skies can be expected, with highs of 32 to 34 degrees, the CWB forecast.