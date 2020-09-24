GBG Recognised as KYC and AML Category Leader by Chartis Research for Financial Crime Risk Management Systems

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 September 2020 - GBG (AIM:GBG), the global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence, has been classified as a Category Leader for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) in both the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML Software Solutions 2020 under their Financial Crime Risk Management Systems pillar.













GBG as a category leader is recognised for depth and breadth of functionality, interconnectivity of data management and technology infrastructure, risk analytics, ease of use in reporting and presentation, innovation in business model and packaged solutions, market penetration, and for demonstrating a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, matched with high standards of customer experience in managing financial crimes. GBG's KYC and AML solutions are determined to lead in completeness in offering.

June Lee, APAC Managing Director of GBG said, "GBG has been innovating constantly across 30 years and this recognition as category leader is testament to our success in delivering an end to end digital risk management and intelligence platform that provides organisations an integrated identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention customer journey, with straight-through processing to onboard and transact faster. With the pandemic creating new classes of fraudsters and fraud typologies, from individuals and small businesses turning to commit fraud for the first time as a result of the economic downturn, to syndicated crime rings coordinating new social engineering tactics, GBG is well placed to address the needs of organisations growing their digital customer footprint."

GBG provides the full range of omnichannel KYC capabilities worldwide, from biometric verification to document verification and identity verification, and is GDPR compliant. Today we can verify billions of identities globally. GBG also offers a wide range of AML and customer due diligence (CDD) capabilities, including name screening and transaction monitoring with a configurable workflow within its core fraud engine.

The report evaluated 27 vendors across six capabilities, namely entity resolution, reporting and dashboarding, KYC risk scores, customer profile enrichment with additional data, customer onboarding, and workflow engine, of which GBG is rated as having advanced capabilities in most of these areas.

For more information about GBG's range of solutions in APAC, click here. To view GBG recent awards and achievements, visit us here.

About GBG:

GBG offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers.





Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.





Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world's best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia's biggest banks and European household brands.





To find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.