Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

By  Associated Press
2020/09/24 09:15
FC Dallas 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 2 (penalty kick), 55th minute.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bressan, FC Dallas, 49th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, John Nelson (Bryan Reynolds, 69th); Michael Barrios (Dante Sealy, 83rd), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Harold Mosquera, 68th), Andres Ricaurte, Brandon Servania (Franco Jara, 68th), Tanner Tessmann; Jesus Ferreira (Ricardo Pepi, 83rd).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson (Adam Jahn, 46th); Emerson Hyndman (Edgar Castillo, 89th), Jeff Larentowicz, Matheus Rossetto (Eric Remedi, 46th); Jon Gallagher (Manuel Castro, 71st), Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Laurence Wyke, 81st).