Chinese aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ for 6th time in week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft violated Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Sept. 23) in the sixth incursion by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft since Sept. 17.

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft had entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast of Taiwan earlier that day. The Taiwanese Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to drive the planes away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the aircraft with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The intrusion on Wednesday marked the sixth in one week. The first occurred when PLAAF Y-8 aircraft flew two sorties into the southwestern corner of the ADIZ on Sept. 17; on Sept. 18th, 18 Chinese warplanes intruded into the ADIZ, with 12 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19th, 19 PLAAF aircraft penetrated Taiwan's ADIZ from the southwest and northwest. On Monday (Sept. 21), two Y-8s entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast, and on Tuesday (Sept. 22), two Y-8s again breached the southwest corner of ADIZ.



MND map showing PLAAF Y-8 aircraft incursions into ADIZ on Sept. 23.