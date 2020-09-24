  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ for 6th time in week

Incident marks 6th People's Liberation Army Air Force incursion into ADIZ since Sept. 17

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/24 09:45
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft spotted on Sept. 23. (MND photo)

Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft spotted on Sept. 23. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft violated Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Sept. 23) in the sixth incursion by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft since Sept. 17.

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft had entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast of Taiwan earlier that day. The Taiwanese Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to drive the planes away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the aircraft with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The intrusion on Wednesday marked the sixth in one week. The first occurred when PLAAF Y-8 aircraft flew two sorties into the southwestern corner of the ADIZ on Sept. 17; on Sept. 18th, 18 Chinese warplanes intruded into the ADIZ, with 12 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19th, 19 PLAAF aircraft penetrated Taiwan's ADIZ from the southwest and northwest. On Monday (Sept. 21), two Y-8s entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast, and on Tuesday (Sept. 22), two Y-8s again breached the southwest corner of ADIZ.


MND map showing PLAAF Y-8 aircraft incursions into ADIZ on Sept. 23.

PLAAF
Taiwan Strait
ADIZ
Air Defense Identification Zone
Chinese warplanes

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan unveils cruise missiles designed to strike Chinese military installations
Taiwan unveils cruise missiles designed to strike Chinese military installations
2020/09/23 16:29
Chinese aircraft penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ for 5th time since Sept. 17
Chinese aircraft penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ for 5th time since Sept. 17
2020/09/23 09:58
Aircraft that flew near Taiwan’s Orchid Island not confirmed to be Chinese bombers
Aircraft that flew near Taiwan’s Orchid Island not confirmed to be Chinese bombers
2020/09/22 17:50
Taiwan will not permit Chinese saber-rattling to continue in its airspace: Tsai
Taiwan will not permit Chinese saber-rattling to continue in its airspace: Tsai
2020/09/22 15:38
Taiwan's foreign minister slams Beijing for damaging cross-strait status quo
Taiwan's foreign minister slams Beijing for damaging cross-strait status quo
2020/09/22 14:44