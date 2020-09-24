Braves' Fried leave final start after tweaking ankle on bunt

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York. (... Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ATLANTA (AP) — NL Cy Young Award contender Max Fried lasted just one inning in his final start of the regular season, leaving a game against the Miami Marlins after tweaking his ankle fielding a bunt Wednesday night.

Fried (7-0) retired the first two hitters, including Starling Marte who dropped a bunt down the third-base line. The left-hander bounded off the mound, planted his left foot, grabbed the ball bare-handed, spun and threw to first just ahead of Marte.

Fried didn't appear hurt but wasn't the same pitcher after that play. After not giving up a homer all season, he grooved a fastball that Jesus Aguilar drove off the facade of the second deck. Brian Anderson sent a drive into the center-field seats and Garrett Cooper just missed a third straight homer, doubling off the wall.

Fried got out of the inning trailing 2-0, but he did not return in the second. He sat solemnly in the dugout chatting with manager Brian Snitker and getting what appeared to a pep talk from teammate Freddie Freeman.

Luke Jackson took over in the second after the Braves scored three runs in the bottom half, at least ensuring Fried wouldn't take his first loss of the season. But his ERA climbed from 1.96 to 2.25, which could hurt his Cy Young chances.

Fried is expected to start Game 1 of the NL wild card series next Wednesday. The Braves clinched the NL East title on Tuesday night and earned the right to host the entire best-of-three series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports