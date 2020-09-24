Kessler gets first MLS goal, Revolution cruise by Impact 3-1

Montreal Impact's Zachary Brault-Guillard, right, and New England Revolution's Alexander Buttner, left, vie for control of the ball during the first h... Montreal Impact's Zachary Brault-Guillard, right, and New England Revolution's Alexander Buttner, left, vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen, right, heads the ball as New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, left, pursues during the first half of an MLS so... Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen, right, heads the ball as New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, left, pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Montreal Impact's Victor Wanyama, right, and New England Revolution's Scott Caldwell, left, vie for control of the ball during the first half of an ML... Montreal Impact's Victor Wanyama, right, and New England Revolution's Scott Caldwell, left, vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Montreal Impact's Karifa Yao, left, and New England Revolution's Teal Bunbury, right, keep their eyes on the ball during the first half of an MLS socc... Montreal Impact's Karifa Yao, left, and New England Revolution's Teal Bunbury, right, keep their eyes on the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, center, celebrates with teammate Lee Nguyen, right, after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match as ... New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, center, celebrates with teammate Lee Nguyen, right, after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match as Montreal Impact's Emanuel Maciel (25) steps away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Henry Kessler scored his first MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Wednesday night.

New England (4-3-6) won for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium. Montreal (5-7-1) lost its third straight match, getting outscored 10-3, but finished with 11 men for the first time in four matches. Montreal was without its leading scorer, Romell Quioto, who was out on a red-card suspension.

Kessler gave New England a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time by settling a deflected corner kick with his chest and sending it inside the post. Gustavo Bou made it 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half with an individual effort from the top of the box.

Diego Fagundez scored his first goal of the season in the 65th for a 3-0 lead. Lassi Lappalainen got Montreal on the board in the 86th with a breakaway goal.

Montreal is one of three Canadian MLS teams playing home games in the United States because of COVID-19 border restrictions. The Impact are hosting games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.