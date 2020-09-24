Mexico sending 101 firefighters to help in California

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Wednesday it will send 101 firefighters to the United States to help battle wildfires in California.

The country’s Environment Department said five teams of 20 trained, equipped firefighters from Mexico’s national forestry commission will work with the U.S. Forest Service.

They will be sent first to work in California’s Sequoia National Park. The park is threatened by the SQF Complex of fires ignited by lightning in the Sequoia National Forest.

The department said Mexico can spare the crews because in 31 of Mexico’s 32 states there are no active wildfires. The summer and early fall are rainy season in most of Mexico.