They said it: Leaders at the virtual UN, in their own words

In this UNTV image, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nati... In this UNTV image, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN headquarters. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from heads-of-state, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic. (UNTV via AP)

In this image made from UNTV video, Barham Salih, President of Iraq, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the ... In this image made from UNTV video, Barham Salih, President of Iraq, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. (UNTV via AP)

In this photo provided by the United Nations, the pre-recorded message of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, is played during the 75th s... In this photo provided by the United Nations, the pre-recorded message of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, is played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations via AP)

In this photo made from UNTV video, Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of t... In this photo made from UNTV video, Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN Headquarters. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (UNTV Via AP )

In this UNTV image, Simonetta Sommaruga, President of Switzerland, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nation... In this UNTV image, Simonetta Sommaruga, President of Switzerland, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from heads-of-state, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic. (UNTV via AP)

Lots of leaders saying lots of things about lots of topics — topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world.

That’s what the speechmaking at the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain enormous topics and certain louder voices dominate.

Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts you might not have heard — the voices of leaders speaking at the first all-virtual U.N. General Assembly leaders meeting who might not have captured the headlines and the airtime on Wednesday, the second day of the 2020 debate.

___

“We must think now about the world that will emerge from this crisis and that cannot entirely be yesterday’s. If every crisis is a suffering, it is also a moment of change that allows us to reinvent ourselves.”

— Simonetta Sommaruga, president of the Swiss Confederation

___

“We must find a global balance between human beings and other creatures on our earth.”

— Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya

___

“We have all gone down together. We should all rise together.”

— Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana

___

“We pray to the almighty God that the next meeting can be held in a pandemic-free world.”

— Barham Salih, president of Iraq

___

“The pandemic has done for us what World War II did for generations before us."

— Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan