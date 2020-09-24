AUTO RACING: NASCAR playoff races set for Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after his win in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve ... Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after his win in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Hel... Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting 24th.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won at Bristol Motor Speedway, his series-best ninth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points and Brad Keselowski by 32 points as the playoffs move into the round of 12. ... The top eight drivers in the standings have all won at least one race this season. ... Drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Cole Custer, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto.

Next race: YellaWood 500, Oct. 4, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting fourth.

Last race: Chase Briscoe edged Austin Cindric out of the way with six laps remaining to win the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Briscoe and Cindric begin the playoffs tied and with a 17-point lead over Justin Allgaier. Noah Gragson is fourth, 25 points back, and Brandon Jones is fifth, 30 points behind. ... The top seven drivers in the playoffs have each won at least two races.

Next race: Ag-Pro 300, Oct. 3, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

World of Westgate 200

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting seventh.

Last race: 17-year old Sam Mayer won for the first time in his career after starting 17th in the playoffs opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Brett Moffitt leads Sheldon Creed by eight points, Zane Smith by 11 points and Grant Enfinger by 12 points. ... Moffitt is the only driver in the top four who has not won a race this season. ... Mayer is the second-youngest driver to have won in the series (Cole Custer, 16).

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 3, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Russian Grand Prix

Site: Sochi, Russia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.-9a.m.; Sunday, race, 7:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Sochi Autodrom

Race distance: 53 laps, 192.4 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting second.

Last race: Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix, his sixth victory in nine races this year.

Fast facts: Hamilton, a six-time series champion, has won 19 of the last 32 races dating to the final two races of the 2018 season. ... Hamilton leads Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas by 55 points and Max Verstappen by 80 points.

Next race: German Grand Prix, Oct. 11, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Honda Indy 200 on Sept. 13 at Mid-Ohio.

Next race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida

Schedule: Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Fast facts: Doug Kalitta leads the top fuel by 50 points over Leah Pruett and Jack Beckman leads the funny care standings by 35 points over Matt Hagan.

Next event: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals, Oct. 4., Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race Thursday at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana; Friday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio; and Saturday at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP