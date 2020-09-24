New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|305.00
|305.00
|298.00
|299.35 Down 6.55
|Oct
|307.00
|307.00
|296.00
|299.25 Down 6.85
|Nov
|306.00
|306.00
|296.40
|299.25 Down 6.75
|Dec
|307.00
|307.25
|295.75
|299.30 Down 6.80
|Jan
|305.00
|305.00
|296.85
|299.80 Down 6.40
|Feb
|306.50
|306.50
|299.85
|299.85 Down 6.25
|Mar
|306.75
|306.75
|296.55
|299.90 Down 6.25
|Apr
|300.00 Down 6.25
|May
|304.00
|304.45
|297.05
|300.25 Down 6.00
|Jun
|300.50
|300.50
|297.85
|300.45 Down 6.00
|Jul
|304.30
|305.35
|298.00
|300.50 Down 5.90
|Aug
|300.70
|300.70
|300.50
|300.50 Down 5.90
|Sep
|302.00
|302.00
|298.00
|300.60 Down 5.80
|Oct
|300.70 Down 5.80
|Nov
|300.95 Down 5.80
|Dec
|301.90
|301.90
|297.80
|300.75 Down 5.65
|Jan
|300.80 Down 5.65
|Feb
|300.80 Down 5.65
|Mar
|300.80 Down 5.60
|Apr
|301.10 Down 5.60
|May
|300.95 Down 5.55
|Jun
|301.30 Down 5.55
|Jul
|301.10 Down 5.50
|Aug
|301.10 Down 5.50
|Sep
|301.20 Down 5.50
|Dec
|301.30 Down 5.50
|Mar
|301.40 Down 5.50
|May
|301.75 Down 5.50
|Jul
|302.10 Down 5.50
|Sep
|302.35 Down 5.50
|Dec
|303.50 Down 5.50
|Mar
|302.90 Down 5.50
|May
|302.85 Down 5.50
|Jul
|302.90 Down 5.50
|Sep
|302.95 Down 5.50
|Dec
|303.50 Down 5.50
|Mar
|303.55 Down 5.50
|May
|303.60 Down 5.50
|Jul
|303.65 Down 5.50