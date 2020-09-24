  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/24 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 305.00 305.00 298.00 299.35 Down 6.55
Oct 307.00 307.00 296.00 299.25 Down 6.85
Nov 306.00 306.00 296.40 299.25 Down 6.75
Dec 307.00 307.25 295.75 299.30 Down 6.80
Jan 305.00 305.00 296.85 299.80 Down 6.40
Feb 306.50 306.50 299.85 299.85 Down 6.25
Mar 306.75 306.75 296.55 299.90 Down 6.25
Apr 300.00 Down 6.25
May 304.00 304.45 297.05 300.25 Down 6.00
Jun 300.50 300.50 297.85 300.45 Down 6.00
Jul 304.30 305.35 298.00 300.50 Down 5.90
Aug 300.70 300.70 300.50 300.50 Down 5.90
Sep 302.00 302.00 298.00 300.60 Down 5.80
Oct 300.70 Down 5.80
Nov 300.95 Down 5.80
Dec 301.90 301.90 297.80 300.75 Down 5.65
Jan 300.80 Down 5.65
Feb 300.80 Down 5.65
Mar 300.80 Down 5.60
Apr 301.10 Down 5.60
May 300.95 Down 5.55
Jun 301.30 Down 5.55
Jul 301.10 Down 5.50
Aug 301.10 Down 5.50
Sep 301.20 Down 5.50
Dec 301.30 Down 5.50
Mar 301.40 Down 5.50
May 301.75 Down 5.50
Jul 302.10 Down 5.50
Sep 302.35 Down 5.50
Dec 303.50 Down 5.50
Mar 302.90 Down 5.50
May 302.85 Down 5.50
Jul 302.90 Down 5.50
Sep 302.95 Down 5.50
Dec 303.50 Down 5.50
Mar 303.55 Down 5.50
May 303.60 Down 5.50
Jul 303.65 Down 5.50