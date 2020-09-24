Jaguars seek 5th straight prime-time win at home vs Dolphins

MIAMI (0-2) at JACKSONVILLE (1-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dolphins 1-1; Jaguars 2-0

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 5-4

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Dolphins 17-7 on Dec. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida

LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Bills 31-28; Jaguars lost at Titans 33-30

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 27; Jaguars No. 19

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (27), PASS (17).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (29), PASS (26).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (12), PASS (21).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (10), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Six of the teams’ nine meetings have been decided by 10 points or more. … The Jaguars have won the last two. … Jacksonville (average age 25.59) and Miami (25.61) began the season as the NFL’s youngest teams. ... Miami’s defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per play (7.2), yards allowed per pass (10.6) and opposing passer rating (131.1). ... The Dolphins are 0-2 for the ninth time since 2004. They were 0-2 once in 26 seasons with the late Don Shula as coach. ... Mike Gesicki set a single-game Dolphins’ tight end record last week with 130 yards receiving. He has six touchdown receptions in his past eight games, tied for the second most in the NFL in that span. ... Ryan Fitzpatrick has a passer rating of 96.4 in eight games against the Jaguars. He won his last four starts against Jacksonville — with four different teams. He beat the Jags with the New York Jets in 2015, with Houston in 2014, with Tennessee in 2013 and with Buffalo in 2012. ... Last week the Dolphins gave up 413 yards passing, their worst performance in eight years. … The Jaguars are trying to get to 2-1 for the third time in four years under coach Doug Marrone. Jacksonville has won four straight prime-time games, all of them against AFC South opponents. … Jaguars rookie Laviska Shenault is the only WR in NFL history with seven rushing attempts and six receptions in his first two games. … The Jaguars are the only team in the NFL to have a rookie with a rushing TD (James Robinson), receiving TD (Shenault), sack (K’Lavon Chaisson) and interception (CJ Henderson). … The Jaguars are wearing a teal on teal uniform combination for the first time in franchise history. ... Fantasy tip: Neither defense has been overly impressive, so it would be smart to get as many key offensive playmakers from this game in your lineup as possible. QB Gardner Minshew, Robinson, Shenault and DJ Chark for Jacksonville; Fitzpatrick, TE Mike Gesicki and WR DeVante Parker for Miami.

