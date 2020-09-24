Frank de Boer appointed Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Frank de Boer was appointed coach of the Netherlands on Wednesday, succeeding Ronald Koeman who quit to join Barcelona.

The federation said the 50-year-old De Boer signed a contract through the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

De Boer’s appointment comes just over two months after he left Atlanta United by mutual consent after a poor re-start to the MLS season, with the team losing all three of its group games at the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida.

