Bilić fined for arguing with ref over red card in EPL game

West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic, right, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Referee Mike Dean during the English Premier Leag... West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic, right, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Referee Mike Dean during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Nick Potts/Pool via AP)

Referee Mike Dean shows a red card to West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and W... Referee Mike Dean shows a red card to West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alex Livesey/Pool via AP)

West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic, 3rd left, argues with Referee Mike Dean before being sent off during the English Premier League soccer ma... West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic, 3rd left, argues with Referee Mike Dean before being sent off during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alex Livesey/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilić was fined 8,000 pounds ($10,100) on Wednesday for arguing with the referee at halftime about the sending-off of one of his players during a Premier League game against Everton.

Bilić was sent off for remonstrating with match official Mike Dean on the field of play after Kieran Gibbs was shown a red card for shoving Everton playmaker James Rodriguez in the face moments before halftime of the match at Goodison Park.

The Football Association said Bilić's actions amounted to improper conduct.

West Brom was down 2-1 at halftime, and ended up losing 5-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports