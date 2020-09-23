American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|z-New York
|32
|23
|.582
|3½
|Toronto
|28
|27
|.509
|7½
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|12½
|Boston
|21
|34
|.382
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|34
|21
|.618
|_
|z-Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|z-Cleveland
|31
|24
|.564
|3
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|11
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|33
|21
|.611
|_
|Houston
|28
|27
|.509
|5½
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|Seattle
|24
|31
|.436
|9½
|Texas
|19
|36
|.345
|14½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.