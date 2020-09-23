All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 6-4 L-1 17-9 19-11 z-New York 32 23 .582 8-2 W-1 21-7 11-16 Toronto 28 27 .509 3-7 L-1 13-8 15-19 Baltimore 23 32 .418 3-7 L-1 13-20 10-12 Boston 21 34 .382 5-5 W-2 10-19 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 34 21 .618 5-5 L-3 17-10 17-11 z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 6-4 W-3 22-5 12-17 z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 5-5 W-3 14-11 17-13 Detroit 22 31 .415 2-8 L-2 12-15 10-16 Kansas City 22 33 .400 5-5 L-1 11-14 11-19

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 33 21 .611 5-5 L-2 20-8 13-13 Houston 28 27 .509 6-4 W-1 20-8 8-19 Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7-3 W-2 16-15 9-16 Seattle 24 31 .436 4-6 L-1 13-10 11-21 Texas 19 36 .345 3-7 L-2 13-13 6-23

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 7-3 W-3 17-8 16-14 Miami 28 27 .509 4-6 L-3 11-15 17-12 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 4-6 L-4 19-13 8-16 New York 25 30 .455 4-6 W-1 12-16 13-14 Washington 23 32 .418 6-4 W-4 12-16 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 32 23 .582 6-4 L-1 19-14 13-9 St. Louis 27 25 .519 6-4 W-1 11-11 16-14 Cincinnati 28 28 .500 8-2 L-1 15-13 13-15 Milwaukee 27 27 .500 7-3 W-1 15-14 12-13 Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 2-8 W-1 11-19 5-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 7-3 W-1 17-8 22-8 z-San Diego 34 21 .618 6-4 L-1 21-10 13-11 San Francisco 27 27 .500 4-6 W-1 17-10 10-17 Colorado 24 30 .444 3-7 L-1 12-18 12-12 Arizona 21 34 .382 5-5 W-1 12-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game