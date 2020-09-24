Taiwanese woman reaches out to childhood benefactor, reporters assist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman on Facebook offered a long overdue “thank you” to a kind-hearted steakhouse owner for routinely giving her and her younger brother extra side dishes when they were kids.

The netizen posted an article on a Facebook chatroom on Wednesday (Sept. 23), stating that she was looking for the owner of the store in Nantou City, CNA reported.

In the post, she said that her father died when she was a kid and her mother had to raise three children, so she and her brother were given only NT$100 (US$3.3) a day for their three meals. As they did not have more money to spend, she and her brother went to the eatery often, where they would order a dish of Teppanyaki noodles to share.

The Facebook user said that a serving of Teppanyaki noodles came with a loaf of bread and a popsicle, along with unlimited soup and beverage refills. She said the store owner seemed to notice their situation, so she would give them extra bread and popsicles.

Many years later, she and her brother came to realize that the store owner had given them extra side dishes so that they could have adequate food. She said that she did not think much about all of this at that time.

The woman said that she was very grateful and hoped to be able to reimburse her benefactor for the many free meals.

Following the Facebook post, reporters tracked down the store owner, who told them that she thought the story was not worth reporting. She said she had no memory of the two kids though conceivably might recognize them.

Students from poor families would often visit her store, she said, and ask if they could just order a bowl of braised pork rice. Even though soups and drinks were only for customers who ordered set meals, she would still provide them for the kids.

After the exposure of her good deeds on social media, some netizens have offered to patronize the store to show their support, but the store owner said that her business has only three staff members — she, her son, and an employee — and if too many people come, the quality of service will suffer.

As for the Facebook user's attempted reimbursement, the store owner thanked her but declined to accept.