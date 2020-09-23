  1. Home
Drunken man drives Mercedes on wall of Taiwan tunnel

Car stopped after 200 meters on wall: Police

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/23 20:19
A drunk driver drove on a tunnel wall for 200 meters (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who later tested positive for alcohol drove his Mercedes on the wall of a tunnel in Taipei City over a distance of 200 meters before coming to a standstill, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 23).

The incident happened before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Kangle tunnel in the capital’s Neihu District, CNA reported.

A 42-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) had driven his Mercedes C300 into the tunnel, but as it veered to the right, he failed to follow suit. His car crashed though the barrier in the middle of the road, and destroyed the guard rails on the other side to continue its route on the wall, according to the police report.

After 200 meters of driving on the side of the tunnel while also wrecking the guardrails, the luxury car finally came to a stop. Chen only suffered minor injuries, but a breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.69, CNA reported.

Police told reporters that the driver was likely to be prosecuted for posing a danger to public safety.
