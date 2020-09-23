Champions League winners Bayern, Lyon head UEFA awards lists

Lyon's Alex Greenwood celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoet... Lyon's Alex Greenwood celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won 3-1. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, poses with the trophy of the Footballer of the Year, along with Bayern coach Hansi Flick, that won the Coach of th... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, poses with the trophy of the Footballer of the Year, along with Bayern coach Hansi Flick, that won the Coach of the Year award, prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Bayern went on to win the match 8-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, takes a shot at goal as Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho watches during the English Premier League soc... Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, takes a shot at goal as Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Nick Potts/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, celebrates after scoring a goal with a penalty kick, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich a... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, celebrates after scoring a goal with a penalty kick, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League winner Bayern Munich dominated the shortlists announced Wednesday for UEFA’s 2019-20 season awards in European soccer.

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowksi, who scored a career-best 55 goals for his club last season, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were nominated for men’s player of the year in Europe after a dominant season with the treble-winning German team.

The third nominee was Kevin de Bruyne, who won the players' vote in England and starred as Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals and finished second in the Premier League to Liverpool.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who only took charge in November, heads an all-German list of men’s coach nominations. It includes Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann of Leipzig.

The shortlists were voted on by coaches of the 80 teams that played in the Champions League and Europa League group stages, and media from each of UEFA’s 55 member countries.

Women’s Champions League winner Lyon provided Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze for the best player shortlist and Jean-Luc Vasseur for the coach’s award in women’s soccer.

Champions League beaten finalist Wolfsburg had Pernille Harder on the player shortlist and Stephan Lerch among the coach nominees.

All three candidates for the women’s coaching award are men, with Lluís Cortes of Barcelona completing the list.

The voting jury was made up of the coaches of Champions League and national teams, plus specialist media in women’s soccer.

The awards will be announced and presented at the men’s Champions League groups draw on Oct. 1 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

___

