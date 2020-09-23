  1. Home
Book alleges Trump son-in-law Kushner obtained secret loan from Taiwan’s Mega Bank

Kushner's share in bank deal was limited: Author

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/23 19:48
Jared Kushner (first right) with U.S. President Donald Trump 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a new book, United States President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was involved in a US$50 million (NT$1.45 billion) secret loan from Taiwan’s Mega International Commercial Bank, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 23).

Forbes editor Dan Alexander wrote in his book “White House, Inc.” that the loan was never registered and therefore could have violated U.S. disclosure laws, CNA reported.

The transaction was reportedly related to the purchase of a warehouse in New York’s Brooklyn borough by Kushner and a business partner. As the bank’s parent company is 26 percent owned by Taiwan’s government and features Ministry of Finance officials on its board, it shows how the island would have a certain level of influence over the U.S. First Family, including a top government adviser, Alexander wrote.

However, the book also notes that Kushner’s share in the financial deal was relatively limited, only amounting to US$1 million dollars, though he was listed as one of the partners.

Kushner, who is married to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has played an influential role as a White House adviser, particularly in the administration’s Middle East policies.

He has not commented on the allegations published in Alexander’s book, CNA noted.
