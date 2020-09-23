Sercomm's 5G Enterprise mmWave Small Cell Achieves FCC Part 30 Approval

Powered by the Qualcomm® 5G RAN platform, Sercomm's New mmWave Small Cell Answers the Need for a High-Performance and Cost-Effective Solution for 5G Infrastructure Construction

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, today announced that its 5G Enterprise mmWave Small Cell (Model name SCE5151C-B261) has officially obtained Federal Communications Commission's Part 30 certification. Powered by the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform for a complete Modem-RF system-level solution from baseband to antennas, Sercomm's Enterprise mmWave small cell enhances in-building 5G coverage and adds data capacity to meet high traffic demand in dense urban environments.



Based on 28GHz mmWave 5G technology, Sercomm's Enterprise mmWave Small Cell can reach gigabit level throughput with 4CC (Component Carrier), each containing a maximum of 100MHz bandwidth, delivering optimal data transmission performance for better spectrum utilization. Sercomm's mmWave small cell provides swift and convenient installation with a Plug and Play (PnP) process. This offers network operators significant cost-saving for 5G infrastructure construction by reusing their current 4G facilities to provide higher speed, while enabling a smooth and flexible transition into future stand-alone 5G network.

"With more than a decade of experience in small cell design and deployment, Sercomm is fully committed to developing innovative, high-performance solutions to enable next generation network." commented Ben Lin, Chief Technology Officer of Sercomm. "Through collaborations with industry leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies, we look forward to continue driving technology innovations in preparation for full 5G deployment."

"Small cells are key to advanced 5G cellular network deployments, delivering high performance and high capacity cellular service to indoor and outdoor environments in a scalable and cost-effective way." said Puneet Sethi, senior director of product management of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies brings a comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution that is unmatched in the industry, and we are happy to be equipping infrastructure innovators, such as Sercomm, with the tools they need to bring mmWave experiences to indoor enterprise environments."

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

